127619 (MDN.TO) (MDN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.14) per share for the quarter.

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The mining company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.03).

127619 has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.07.

About 127619 (MDN.TO)

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for 127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN)

Receive News & Ratings for 127619 (MDN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 127619 (MDN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.