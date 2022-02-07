127619 (MDN.TO) (MDN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.14) per share for the quarter.

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The mining company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.03).

127619 has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.07.

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

