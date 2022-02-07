$137.94 Million in Sales Expected for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will announce sales of $137.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.77 million to $141.40 million. WesBanco reported sales of $149.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $555.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $549.08 million to $563.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $580.93 million, with estimates ranging from $568.03 million to $595.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of WSBC stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $36.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,388. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

In other WesBanco news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in WesBanco by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in WesBanco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

