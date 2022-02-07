$15.23 Million in Sales Expected for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will report sales of $15.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.17 million to $15.30 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $12.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $58.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.92 million to $59.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $63.35 million, with estimates ranging from $63.01 million to $64.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

In other news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $586,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 159.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 57,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.06. 8,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,362. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $221.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.69. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

