15,173 Shares in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,173 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 3,283.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 339,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 329,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CEMEX by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,072 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 6,700,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,039,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in CEMEX by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,729,000 after purchasing an additional 564,341 shares in the last quarter. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.74.

CEMEX stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.25.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

