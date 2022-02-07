$168.16 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will announce sales of $168.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $168.00 million to $168.31 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $169.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year sales of $693.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $691.00 million to $696.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $748.96 million, with estimates ranging from $738.00 million to $759.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HTLF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. M3F Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,095,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,593,000 after acquiring an additional 83,078 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 8.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 6.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,363,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,793,000 after buying an additional 395,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.19. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.21. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $54.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.60%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

