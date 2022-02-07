$2.16 EPS Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report $2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the lowest is $1.99. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings per share of $1.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.03 to $11.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAL. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.55.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,202,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,085 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13,012.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,644,000 after purchasing an additional 653,353 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,864,000 after purchasing an additional 574,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,792.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,291,000 after purchasing an additional 390,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL stock traded up $1.88 on Monday, hitting $99.79. The company had a trading volume of 39,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,029. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $72.80 and a twelve month high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

