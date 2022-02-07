$2.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will report sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.66 billion and the lowest is $2.60 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group reported sales of $2.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year sales of $9.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $9.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.22 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $624,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,687. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.9% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 32,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,427,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,251,000 after purchasing an additional 221,828 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 227.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,578,000 after purchasing an additional 902,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 687,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,855,000 after purchasing an additional 37,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.79. 1,819,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.66. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $67.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

