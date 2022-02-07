$210,000.00 in Sales Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will report $210,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $260,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 96.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $81.77 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $268.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $75,000. 36.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INO opened at $3.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.58. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $16.08.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

