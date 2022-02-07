2,134 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,134 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INMD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $48.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.97. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $99.27.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. upped their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

