2,134 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,134 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INMD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.
Shares of InMode stock opened at $48.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.97. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $99.27.
InMode Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
