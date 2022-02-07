22,500 Shares in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Bought by Maplelane Capital LLC

Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth $70,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Toast stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,921. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.03. Toast, Inc has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TOST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

In other news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,409 shares of company stock valued at $11,426,891 over the last three months.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

