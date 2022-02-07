251,288 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 251,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $25,858,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $18,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 479,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,871,232 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.14. 1,226,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,258,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.84. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

