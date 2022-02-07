25,152 Shares in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Enveric Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENVB. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Enveric Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enveric Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enveric Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Enveric Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 25,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Enveric Biosciences stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. Enveric Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

