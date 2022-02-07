2,954 Shares in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Acquired by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Crane by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,537,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 257.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Crane by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CR traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.50. The company had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,712. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.48. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $81.12 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. Crane’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

