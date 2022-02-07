2U (TWOU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. 2U has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect 2U to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $16.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average is $29.47. 2U has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

TWOU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 2U stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 448.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in 2U were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

