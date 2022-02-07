$3.04 Million in Sales Expected for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to post $3.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Curis posted sales of $3.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full year sales of $10.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.58 million to $10.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.20 million, with estimates ranging from $10.48 million to $12.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Curis.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Curis in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of CRIS traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $3.27. 56,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,479. The firm has a market cap of $299.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.90. Curis has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Curis by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,577,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Curis by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,186,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Curis by 278.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202,509 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Curis by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,222,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,077,000 after acquiring an additional 520,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Curis by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,582,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curis (CRIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.