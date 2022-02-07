$306.86 Million in Sales Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will report $306.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $456.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $249.10 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $188.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $779.00 million to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Several analysts recently commented on LPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.95. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,475,000 after purchasing an additional 483,443 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 47.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,615 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $658,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

