$389.73 Million in Sales Expected for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will post $389.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $388.11 million to $392.30 million. Trade Desk posted sales of $319.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $7.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.04. 7,947,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,908,426. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.69. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,806,694.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 295,626 shares of company stock worth $31,694,846. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after buying an additional 35,366,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,030.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,586,000 after buying an additional 8,431,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 938.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,787,000 after buying an additional 4,875,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 950.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,588,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,928,000 after buying an additional 4,151,150 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

