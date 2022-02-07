$4.03 Billion in Sales Expected for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to report $4.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.05 billion and the lowest is $4.00 billion. Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $3.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $16.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.41 billion to $16.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.59 billion to $18.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

NYSE BK traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,373,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,174,381. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $41.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

