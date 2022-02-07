$4.03 Billion in Sales Expected for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to report $4.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.05 billion and the lowest is $4.00 billion. Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $3.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $16.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.41 billion to $16.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.59 billion to $18.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of New York Mellon.
Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.
NYSE BK traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,373,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,174,381. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $41.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bank of New York Mellon
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of New York Mellon (BK)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of New York Mellon (BK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.