$4.82 EPS Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will announce earnings of $4.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.61. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings of $3.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $14.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $14.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.56 to $15.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.14.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $8,828,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 108.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.00. The company had a trading volume of 806,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,330. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $118.07 and a one year high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

