$41.83 Million in Sales Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to announce $41.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.00 million and the highest is $42.60 million. BioDelivery Sciences International reported sales of $42.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year sales of $165.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.60 million to $166.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $195.98 million, with estimates ranging from $188.70 million to $207.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDSI. TheStreet lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 33,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,204. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $368.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 18,587 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 134,587 shares of company stock worth $407,199. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter worth $46,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter worth $49,000. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

