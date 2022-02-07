$41.96 Million in Sales Expected for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will announce $41.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.10 million and the lowest is $41.81 million. NanoString Technologies reported sales of $36.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year sales of $144.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $143.76 million to $144.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $183.14 million, with estimates ranging from $179.99 million to $185.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. The company had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $34.79 on Friday. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.73.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $366,581.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 11,620 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 205,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after buying an additional 66,499 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

