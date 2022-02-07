$420.75 Million in Sales Expected for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to post sales of $420.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $416.20 million and the highest is $425.30 million. NOW posted sales of $319.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NOW.

DNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $8.91 on Monday. NOW has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $985.08 million, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NOW by 1.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NOW by 12.1% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NOW by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 109,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in NOW by 8.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NOW by 4.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

