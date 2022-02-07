44,393 Shares in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JXN. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSE:JXN opened at $38.95 on Monday. Jackson Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc will post 23.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

