4,908,000 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Purchased by Theleme Partners LLP

Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,908,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,198,000. Alcoa accounts for about 6.9% of Theleme Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AA. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Alcoa by 712.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 103,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 90,319 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $721,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Shares of AA stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.69. The company had a trading volume of 92,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,079,429. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 2.39. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $65.60.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 17,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $1,071,669.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 451,652 shares of company stock worth $25,335,927.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

