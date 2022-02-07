49,580 Shares in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Acquired by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.49% of RXR Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RXRA. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RXR Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000.

Shares of RXR Acquisition stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

