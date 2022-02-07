51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Holdings Lifted by PSquared Asset Management AG

PSquared Asset Management AG lifted its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 67.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,102,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 844,355 shares during the period. 51job makes up 17.0% of PSquared Asset Management AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PSquared Asset Management AG owned about 3.12% of 51job worth $146,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in 51job by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in 51job by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in 51job during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 51job by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,821,000 after purchasing an additional 65,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in 51job by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOBS stock opened at $48.18 on Monday. 51job, Inc. has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average of $61.09.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

