$558.09 Million in Sales Expected for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to post sales of $558.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $558.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $557.88 million. The GEO Group posted sales of $578.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The GEO Group stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,969,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,982. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $796.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the third quarter worth $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the second quarter worth $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the second quarter worth $79,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

