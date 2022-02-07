6,296 Shares in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWU. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,850,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3,088.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 521,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 505,246 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 537.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 598,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,585,000 after buying an additional 505,026 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,834,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,689,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $34.15 on Monday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $34.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.17.

