63,311 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Acquired by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 63,311 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 1,240.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 111,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $4,866,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted Kummert sold 155,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $6,793,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 482,660 shares of company stock valued at $22,570,183.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 52,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,792. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

PATH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of UiPath from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.