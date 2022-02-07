64,654 Shares in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 64,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.06% of Corcept Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,281,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,201,000 after purchasing an additional 58,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,429,000 after acquiring an additional 179,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,809,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,804,000 after acquiring an additional 38,105 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,489,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,314,000 after acquiring an additional 853,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,268,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,896,000 after acquiring an additional 125,379 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

CORT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $19.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.