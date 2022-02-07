$664.70 Million in Sales Expected for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to announce sales of $664.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $669.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $658.29 million. Bruker reported sales of $627.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $67.74. 40,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,254. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16. Bruker has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $92.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day moving average is $79.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Bruker by 11.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,290,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,996,000 after buying an additional 325,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bruker by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,793,000 after purchasing an additional 541,579 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 8.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,110,000 after purchasing an additional 159,551 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 29.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,959,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,001,000 after purchasing an additional 451,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 56.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,622,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,736,000 after acquiring an additional 583,906 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bruker (BRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.