7,265 Shares in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 9.5% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 43.7% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,243,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 236.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $125.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.00. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $117.59 and a 1 year high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.