786,084 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Acquired by Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd

Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 786,084 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,914,000. Devon Energy accounts for 33.2% of Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.12% of Devon Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. State Street Corp lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,178,743,000 after purchasing an additional 460,138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Devon Energy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after buying an additional 8,679,826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,812,563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $753,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,366 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $431,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,242 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.24.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,555 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.98. 300,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,945,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average of $38.41. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $55.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

