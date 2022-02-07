$833.42 Million in Sales Expected for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to post sales of $833.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $892.37 million and the lowest is $782.00 million. Renewable Energy Group posted sales of $547.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Several research analysts have issued reports on REGI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.32.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $37.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $37.39 and a 1 year high of $117.00.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

