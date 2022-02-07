$898.90 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will announce $898.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $879.81 million and the highest is $916.63 million. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $637.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXRH. MKM Partners upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.95.

TXRH stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.43. 792,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $76.65 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

