AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Price Target Cut to SEK 180 by Analysts at Barclays

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) had its price target cut by Barclays from SEK 205 to SEK 180 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SKFRY. Zacks Investment Research cut AB SKF (publ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Danske lowered AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 245 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AB SKF (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.03.

OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

