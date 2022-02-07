Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 12,935 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 12,935 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $242,143.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 23,640 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $454,597.20.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 85,209 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,601,929.20.

On Monday, January 31st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 35,300 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $697,528.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,240 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $688,197.60.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 78,480 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,878.40.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 117,646 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,179,980.38.

On Thursday, January 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 61,994 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.52 per share, with a total value of $1,272,116.88.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 53,853 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $1,079,752.65.

On Monday, January 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $546,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 31,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $715,170.00.

Shares of CRCT stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.49. 133,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,754. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.22.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRCT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cricut currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cricut by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,625,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the third quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Cricut by 48.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

