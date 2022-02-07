Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 12,935 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 12,935 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $242,143.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 23,640 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $454,597.20.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 85,209 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,601,929.20.
- On Monday, January 31st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 35,300 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $697,528.00.
- On Friday, January 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,240 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $688,197.60.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 78,480 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,878.40.
- On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 117,646 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,179,980.38.
- On Thursday, January 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 61,994 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.52 per share, with a total value of $1,272,116.88.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 53,853 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $1,079,752.65.
- On Monday, January 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $546,250.00.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 31,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $715,170.00.
Shares of CRCT stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.49. 133,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,754. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.22.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CRCT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cricut currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cricut by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,625,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the third quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Cricut by 48.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.39% of the company’s stock.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
