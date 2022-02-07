Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.40.

ABSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Absci in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Absci stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Absci has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $31.53.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 258.68% and a negative net margin of 1,332.67%. Equities analysts predict that Absci will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean Mcclain acquired 7,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,512.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

