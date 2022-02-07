Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 67.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 5.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 15.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after acquiring an additional 87,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ACHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $52.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.26. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $49.88 and a one year high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.