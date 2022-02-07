Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CAO Sells $1,011,811.32 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,011,811.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $347.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $372.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.21. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $244.44 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $219.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $8,394,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $1,362,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,297,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,914,000 after purchasing an additional 49,259 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

