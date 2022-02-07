ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Acquired by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $669,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 200.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 63,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 42,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 136.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 89,691 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $33.12 on Monday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.09.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

