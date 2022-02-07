Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $670.79.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $1,343,473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $593,241,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,585,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 95.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,742,000 after buying an additional 702,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $513.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,583,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $564.25 and a 200-day moving average of $610.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.