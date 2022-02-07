Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

ADES opened at $6.26 on Friday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $118.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 62.55%. The firm had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 38,124 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 73,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

