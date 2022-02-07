Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ) by 283.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 2.00% of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the second quarter worth $244,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the second quarter worth $767,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the third quarter worth $2,916,000.

NYSEARCA:XDQQ opened at $27.58 on Monday. Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35.

