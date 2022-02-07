Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 3,087 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) by 3,858.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the third quarter worth about $1,546,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter worth about $2,668,000.

Shares of GUSH opened at $117.30 on Monday. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a 12 month low of $50.99 and a 12 month high of $124.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.31.

