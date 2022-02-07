Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $290,000 Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 21.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Energy Fuels by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Energy Fuels by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Energy Fuels by 2,743.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Energy Fuels by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Energy Fuels by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,111,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Energy Fuels stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $992.86 million, a PE ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.