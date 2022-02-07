Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $296,000 Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 2,218.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 9.1% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,964,000 after purchasing an additional 414,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GMS by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,074,000 after acquiring an additional 857,486 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,931,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,001,000 after acquiring an additional 458,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in GMS by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,932,000 after acquiring an additional 46,419 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GMS by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,746,000 after acquiring an additional 35,860 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS opened at $49.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.03. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $61.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $3,322,393.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $449,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

