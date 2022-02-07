Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $322,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $678,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

BSMO opened at $25.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.65. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $25.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

