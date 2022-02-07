Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 618,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 34,118 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 70.1% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the second quarter valued at about $117,000.

Shares of GRX stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.07.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

