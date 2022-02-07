Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 20.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $166.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.19. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $122.85 and a fifty-two week high of $182.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.48. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

